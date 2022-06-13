Shady Blu – Jealousy

As the first release from the recently announced partnership between MixedbyAli’s No Name Recordings/Interscope records, Shady Blu releases the official music video for debut single “Jealousy.”

The California native released the single last Wednesday and follows up with a music video with a glowing summer feel that follows Shady around where she eventually ends up at a backyard pool party hanging out with friends and ignoring the jealousy around her.

#shadyblu_