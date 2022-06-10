Winona Oak – Radio

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Winona Oak has announced today’s release of her long-awaited debut album, Island of the Sun, available everywhere now via Neon Gold/Atlantic Records.
Island of the Sun further includes such critically acclaimed highlights as “Jojo,” “Baby Blue,” “Break My Broken Heart,” “Piano In The Sky,”, “Island of the Sun”, and “Radio.”
FEMMUSIC caught Oak in Denver touring with Oh Wonder.
Oh Wonder with Winona Oak
She is continuing to tour.
WINONA OAK ON TOUR 2022
JUNE
28 – Paris, FR – Le Trainon
30 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
JULY
1 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
4 – Milan, IT – Fabrique
9 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz Room 2
11 – Munich, DE – TonHalle
12 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle
14 – Warsaw, PL – Stodola
15 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club
17 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
18 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene
20 – Stockholm, SW – Arenan Fryshuset
22 – Helsinki, FL – House of Culture
24 – Vienna, AT – WUK
25 – Praha, CZ – Zlute Lazne
26 – Budapest, TR – Akvarium Klub
28 – Utrecht, NE – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda
30 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
31 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
AUGUST
2 – Dublin, IE – Academy
3 – Dublin, IE – Academy
5 – Glasgow, UK – SWG 3
6 – London, UK – 02 Forum Kentish Town
#winonaoak
