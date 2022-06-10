Winona Oak – Radio

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Winona Oak has announced today’s release of her long-awaited debut album, Island of the Sun, available everywhere now via Neon Gold/Atlantic Records.

Island of the Sun further includes such critically acclaimed highlights as “Jojo,” “Baby Blue,” “Break My Broken Heart,” “Piano In The Sky,”, “Island of the Sun”, and “Radio.”

FEMMUSIC caught Oak in Denver touring with Oh Wonder.

She is continuing to tour.

WINONA OAK ON TOUR 2022

JUNE

28 – Paris, FR – Le Trainon

30 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

JULY

1 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

4 – Milan, IT – Fabrique

9 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz Room 2

11 – Munich, DE – TonHalle

12 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

14 – Warsaw, PL – Stodola

15 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club

17 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

18 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

20 – Stockholm, SW – Arenan Fryshuset

22 – Helsinki, FL – House of Culture

24 – Vienna, AT – WUK

25 – Praha, CZ – Zlute Lazne

26 – Budapest, TR – Akvarium Klub

28 – Utrecht, NE – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda

30 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

31 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

AUGUST

2 – Dublin, IE – Academy

3 – Dublin, IE – Academy

5 – Glasgow, UK – SWG 3

6 – London, UK – 02 Forum Kentish Town

