Able Machines – Where Is My Mind?

Los Angeles electro-pop duo able machines returns with the first single from their upcoming second album: a cover of the Pixies’ classic “Where Is My Mind?”

able machines started when singer/songwriter/actress Tay Côlieé connected with like-minded songwriter/producer Linus Dotson after both floating in the same musical circles and having success producing/writing for other pop artists — everyone from Ariana Grande to 5 Seconds Of Summer.

#ablemachines