Queen Kwong – Without You, Whatever

Today LA-based QUEEN KWONG (a.k.a. Carré Kwong Callaway) shares the new video for “Without You, Whatever.” Filmed in Brighton, UK during a trip to visit close friend and collaborator Laura-Mary Carter (Blood Red Shoes) who co-stars with Carré, the video was shot and directed by another close friend, Mimi Supernova (Roger O’Donnell / Permafrost). The track is from her forthcoming album Couples Only, out July 12 via Sonic Ritual and produced by Joe Cardamone (The Icarus Line / Dark Mark vs Skeleton Joe).

“We shot this video while I was visiting Laura-Mary in England,” tells Callaway. “She’s one of my best friends and we also have a podcast together (Never Meet Your Idols), so having her co-star in it just added to the fun. Mimi Supernova directed and shot it – we’ve been friends for years, but this was our first time working together. We filmed it the first two days of my trip, so I was really jet-lagged and felt delirious, but that added to the wackiness of the video. We used whatever was lying around the house (rubber gloves, vacuums, fake flowers, etc.) to stage mundane domestic scenes with hints of disturbances or discomfort. Mimi has a great eye, and we have a lot of respect for each other, so the process was totally painless. Usually, making music videos is very emotional and draining for me, but this was the opposite. We just hung out, drank wine and had fun.

Atypical of the music she normally writer, “Without You, Whatever” is admittedly the only “pop” song Carré has written. “Initially, it wasn’t even going to be on the record,” laughs Carré. “When I recorded it, I was just trying to entertain Joe by singing in falsetto and trying to imitate Bowie. When I sent the folder of tracks to Tchad Blake (studio engineer – Sheryl Crow, Artic Monkeys, U2), I said ‘Oh, don’t bother mixing ‘Without You, Whatever’ because I’m not going to release it,’ and Tchad basically said, ‘WTF? That’s your single! It’s nearly impossible for me to sing because it’s so high and out of my range, but I like that it’s extremely different from anything I’ve ever released.”

