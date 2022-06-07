Rachel Bobbitt – What About the Kids

Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt shares “What About The Kids,” the outstanding new single from her recently announced upcoming EP The Ceiling Could Collapse, out July 15th on Fantasy Records.

“‘What About The Kids’ is about navigating familial loss,” says Bobbitt. “Sometimes, in traumatic situations, parents naturally want to shield their children from the ugliness of the world. While this is a completely understandable reaction, it can create a feeling of isolation within the family. There’s truly no right or wrong way to grieve, the only thing we can try to do is grieve together.”

TOUR DATES:

6/24 – Montreal, QC @ L’esco ^

6/25 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Lounge ^

8/4 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony *

8/6 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ~

8/7 – S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *

^ w/ Indigo De Souza

* w/ Men I Trust

~ w/ Bad Bad Hats

