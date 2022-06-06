Betty Who – Blow Out My Candle

Pop icon, singer-songwriter Betty Who releases an anthemic new single, “Blow Out My Candle” via BMG.

“Blow Out My Candle” is a triumphant return to form for Betty Who. On the ‘80s-inspired song, Betty channels her infectious spirit with a newfound level of insight and introspection. The track is a catchy ode to perseverance, with a chorus that activates the dancefloor: “You can blow out my candle, but you you’ll never put out my fire.” The video, directed by Tyler Cunningham, finds Betty embracing the ‘80s aesthetic as she dances around in a Jamie Lee Curtis-inspired workout leotard, sweatband, and high socks as she sings about self confidence and love.

“It’s been a long couple years for all of us. I spent my time off learning to bake (of course)…and incessantly thinking all day and all night about what kind of music I wanted to return with. “Blow Out My Candle” is the story I want to share most. The feeling I held onto in the darkest moments of the last couple years. I hope it gives you the confidence and motivation it gives me,” says Betty Who on the single.

“Blow Out My Candle” – written by Betty and co-produced with longtime friend and collaborator Martin Johnson (“The Night Game/Boys Like Girls”) – is the perfect primer to announce a new chapter for Betty.

Showing yet another dimension of Betty’s versatility, she is making her reality TV debut by hosting Amazon Studios’ new dating show The One That Got Away. Produced by Amazon Studios and Fulwell 73 and executive produced by Elan Gale (FBoy Island, The Bachelor franchise), The One That Got Away premieres on June 24th. The show is a time-traveling, experimental dating series where six people searching for their soulmates are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections as, one by one, people from their pasts enter through “The Portal” to surprise them and take their shot at love.

#bettywho