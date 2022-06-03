Misterwives and Lawrence with Winnetka Bowling League

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Horsegirl Are the Chicago Post-Punk Trio Channeling the Power of Youth
- Defcee Pays It Forward
- Friedberg’s Raw Desert Sound Hits the Road
- Come to Grief Pummel Through Lousy Jobs and Depression
- Meet Lizzy McAlpine, The Genius Songwriter Who Won Over Finneas and Phoebe Bridgers
- Cola Are Just Starting to Ramp Up
- On Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky, Porridge Radio Doesn’t Fear Failure
- Newcomer Tianna Esperanza Is a Force
- Ellevator Are Done Waiting in the Wings
- How American Authors’ Dave Rublin Helped The Habits Create Their Latest Hit
Music Connection
- WDZZ Seeks On-Air Radio Host
- Alley Theatre Seeks Sound Engineer
- Enter John Lennon Songwriting Contest
- Some Girls (Broken) Guitar Auction for Gabe Serbian's Family
- Hollywood Bowl Juneteenth Celebration to be Broadcast on CNN
- CCC to Host Webinar: Getting Paid on Web 2.0 and Web3
- Cafuné Sign to Elektra Records
- Steven Curtis Chapman to be Honored at BMI Christian Awards
- New Kids on the Block at the Anaheim Honda Center
- OMD at the Greek Theatre
Music News Underground
- Denise Marsa 'FLOAT (The Cowgirl and the Alien)' video premiere
- Fire From The Gods unleash new single 'SOS'
- PrOmid and Dj Yazdan deliver dazzlingly made minimal electronic track 'COSMOS'
- BTS Launches ‘BTS Radio: Past & Present' on Apple Music 1
- NYC producer Dan Barracuda releases new single ‘We Can’t Hear You Sing’
- BBC Music presents Glastonbury 2022
- The Gulps new single and live dates
- Glastonbury and Stella McCartney launch vest in aid of War Child
- New project from Simon Armitage & his band LYR
- Marion Daly releases debut EP ‘Amazing’
