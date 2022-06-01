Pinkshift – Nothing (In My Head)

Forming in 2018, Pinkshift have made their mark both in the U.S. and across the pond via a string of critically acclaimed singles which culminated in last year’s self-released Saccharine EP. Today the Baltimore-based band announce their signing to Hopeless Records and share their first bit of music for the label by way of a single “nothing (in my head).”

They share, “‘nothing (in my head)’ is a cry for help. It’s about the feeling of wanting out, wanting a change in scenery, wanting to escape from feeling locked inside, claustrophobic, and overwhelmed. This song is like a hand reaching out to anyone willing to grasp onto it and say they feel the same way. We hope people hear that and feel a little less alone.”

Pinkshift is Ashrita Kumar (vocals), Paul Vallejo (guitar), Myron Houngbedji (drums). The band walk the line between riot grrl, punk rock, and post-hardcore, melting together different musical roots through a common love for angsty rock.

#pinkshiftmd