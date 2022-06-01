Bucket List Bands 

Unfinished Mail – June 2022

May has been a wild month. I saw some acts I’ve been waiting years to see. I also discovered some bands I didn’t expect to.

The month began seeing Terror Jr. This LA 2 piece has been on my list for years ever since their single “Terrified.” They were an opener at a small club with bad lighting. They were still all I was expecting. They engaged the audience and moved quickly through their set.

The big surprise of the month was Hot Milk! This Manchester band are fierce rockers who hold nothing back. Their album comes out in August and is a must-have.

June is already looking to start with a bang. Welcome to concert season. Stay safe and have fun!

Sincerely,

Alex Teitz

Editor-In-Chief

FEMMUSIC