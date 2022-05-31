Artist of the Month – June 2022 Crawlers is a Liverpool 4-piece band led by Holly Minto. CRAWLERS are: Holly Minto (she/they), Amy Woodall (she/her), Liv Kettle (she/they) and Harry Breen (he/him). They released a debut EP in October and were signed to Interscope Records. Their previous singles include “Come Over (Again)”, “I Can’t Drive”, and “Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How to Say).”

Holly elaborates, “Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)”’ is a song very personal to us as a band. The song covers two ideas behind sex. First the trauma and disgust after sexual assault, and then the idea of how at the time of writing it I haven’t felt loved and only used for my body and for sex rather than the love I really wanted at the time.” The band is touring the US in June.

June 1 Atlanta, GA Aisle 5

June 3 Washington DC DC9

June 4 Philadelphia, PA Philamoca

June 7 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

June 10 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB

June 11 Toronto, ON The Velvet Underground

June 13 Chicago, IL Subterranean

June 14 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

June 17 Houston, TX HOB – Bronze Peacock

June 18 Dallas, TX Club Dada

June 21 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

June 22 Los Angeles, CA The Moroccan Lounge

June 23 San Francisco, CA Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

June 26 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

June 27 Seattle, WA Funhouse

June 28 Vancouver, BC Fox Cabaret

