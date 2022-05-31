Crawlers

Artist of the Month – June 2022

Crawlers is a Liverpool 4-piece band led by Holly Minto. CRAWLERS are: Holly Minto (she/they), Amy Woodall (she/her), Liv Kettle (she/they) and Harry Breen (he/him). They released a debut EP in October and were signed to Interscope Records. Their previous singles include “Come Over (Again)”, “I Can’t Drive”, and “Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How to Say).” 
 

 
Holly elaborates, “Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)”’ is a song very personal to us as a band. The song covers two ideas behind sex. First the trauma and disgust after sexual assault, and then the idea of how at the time of writing it I haven’t felt loved and only used for my body and for sex rather than the love I really wanted at the time.” The band is touring the US in June.
June 1               Atlanta, GA                   Aisle 5 
June 3               Washington DC             DC9    
June 4               Philadelphia, PA            Philamoca  
June 7               New York, NY                Mercury Lounge 
June 10             Montreal, QC                Bar Le Ritz PDB
June 11             Toronto, ON                  The Velvet Underground
June 13             Chicago, IL                    Subterranean
June 14             Minneapolis, MN           7th Street Entry  
June 17             Houston, TX                  HOB – Bronze Peacock 
June 18             Dallas, TX                      Club Dada  
June 21             Phoenix, AZ                   Valley Bar  
June 22             Los Angeles, CA             The Moroccan Lounge 
June 23             San Francisco, CA          Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop 
June 26             Portland, OR                 Polaris Hall  
June 27             Seattle, WA                   Funhouse  
June 28             Vancouver, BC               Fox Cabaret  
May 31st, 2022