Artist of the Month – June 2022
Crawlers is a Liverpool 4-piece band led by Holly Minto. CRAWLERS are: Holly Minto (she/they), Amy Woodall (she/her), Liv Kettle (she/they) and Harry Breen (he/him). They released a debut EP in October and were signed to Interscope Records. Their previous singles include “Come Over (Again)”, “I Can’t Drive”, and “Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How to Say).”
Holly elaborates, “Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)”’ is a song very personal to us as a band. The song covers two ideas behind sex. First the trauma and disgust after sexual assault, and then the idea of how at the time of writing it I haven’t felt loved and only used for my body and for sex rather than the love I really wanted at the time.” The band is touring the US in June.
June 1 Atlanta, GA Aisle 5
June 3 Washington DC DC9
June 4 Philadelphia, PA Philamoca
June 7 New York, NY Mercury Lounge
June 10 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB
June 11 Toronto, ON The Velvet Underground
June 13 Chicago, IL Subterranean
June 14 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry
June 17 Houston, TX HOB – Bronze Peacock
June 18 Dallas, TX Club Dada
June 21 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
June 22 Los Angeles, CA The Moroccan Lounge
June 23 San Francisco, CA Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop
June 26 Portland, OR Polaris Hall
June 27 Seattle, WA Funhouse
June 28 Vancouver, BC Fox Cabaret
#crawlersband
Leave a Reply