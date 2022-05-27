Starbenders – If You Need It

Today, Atlanta-based glam punk rockers STARBENDERS have dropped their new single ‘If You Need It’ and the accompanying music video via Sumerian Records.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Kimi Shelter commented: “The band recorded ‘If You Need It’ during a very difficult time in our lives. The sands were shifting beneath our feet as we stood in the studio. The sentiment of the song is captured in the chorus, “I’ve got love if you need it, drugs to keep it even. I can’t take the pain.” It’s impossible to fix people and that doesn’t mean we didn’t love them enough or do enough. Pain is a dignity that we alone have to transmute. The result is a metallic clash between feathers and switchblades.”

