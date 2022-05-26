The Arts Lead Sheet #49 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

GRANTS

JOBS

Operations & Development Associate (TEDxMileHigh)- Denver, CO

https://www.tedxmilehigh.com/operations-and-development-associate/

Exhibits & Adventures Consultant (TEDxMileHigh) – Denver, CO

https://www.tedxmilehigh.com/exhibits-and-adventures-consultant/

ACCOUNT MANAGER / INTERMEDIATE ACCOUNTANT (White Sky Music Pty Ltd) – Australia

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/account-manager-intermediate-accountant/

Day-to-Day Manager (Slush Management) – Los Angeles, CA

https://www.musicconnection.com/slush-management-seeks-day-to-day-manager/

Business & Legal Coordinator (UMG) – Los Angeles, CA

https://jobs.jobvite.com/universalmusicgroup/job/oMdKifwL

OPPORTUNITIES

Backend Engineer – Summer Internship (Spotify)

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3092784599/

TV & Streaming Research Internships (NBC Universal)

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3089233609/

2022 Vail Youth Showcase – Vail, CO – Deadline June 15, 2022

https://gomapsmusic.org/music-institute

EVENTS

Indie Weekly #66 – Interview with Aysanabee – May 31, 2022 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-66-special-guest-aysanabee-tickets-313794867897?aff=erelexpmlt

Geena Davis Institute on Gender In Media: This Is Us? How TV Does and Doesn’t Get Men’s Caregiving – The Ebell of Los Angeles – Los Angeles, CA – June 7, 2022 – 6-8pm

https://seejane.org/events/see-jane-salon-this-is-us-how-tv-does-and-doesnt-get-mens-caregiving/

Music Biz: Monetizing Money in Streaming Apps & Emerging Tech – June 8, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__qdb2usaTnuwSCtU7GKNtQ