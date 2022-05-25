Noga Erez – Nails

Flowing with her trademark swaggering attitude, gritty lyrics and slick production, pop renegade Noga Erez has returned with her razor sharp new single, “NAILS.”

“‘NAILS’ is a song about jealousy, and how being jealous of people, in this particular case another woman, makes you idealize that person in a very weird and dark way,” Erez comments. This is something that Erez explores in the track’s accompanying video, directed by Indy Hait.

Along with the new single, Erez has announced her signing to Neon Gold/Atlantic Records, revealed exclusively on Billboard. Of the new partnership, Erez said, “I’m super excited to begin to work with the people of Atlantic/Neon Gold. This partnership is a big step for me. We’ve already started to get the ball rolling creatively and we have some big plans ahead of us.”

Neon Gold Co-Founder Derek Davies shared, “Neon Gold has long been defined by iconoclastic international pop talents — from Charli XCX and MARINA to Tove Lo and Christine And The Queens — and we are thrilled to welcome the genreless and borderless Noga Erez to the fold as one of the most visionary artists we’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Atlantic Records SVP, A&R Jeff Levin & A&R Director Madison Vickery added, “Noga Erez breaks down the barriers of genre with a unique creative vision that plays with elements of pop, alternative, R&B and rap. Erez represents another leap forward for the label and for music. Their live show brings stadium level energy to every room. We’re proud to welcome her to our roster and provide a platform for her creative vision.”

NOGA EREZ NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

JUNE

11 – WonderRoad Fest – Indianapolis, IN

13 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA *

14 – Fillmore – Washington, DC *

15 – Fillmore – Charlotte, NC *

17 – Bonnaroo Festival – Manchester, TN

21 – Zanzabar – Louisville, KY

22 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

23 – Electric Forest Festival – Rothbury Michigan

25 – Summerfest – Milwaukee, MI

28 – Camp Centerland – Buffalo, NY

29 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

SEPTEMEBER

16 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY ^

17 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY ^

* supporting Tove Lo

^ supporting Florence + The Machine

