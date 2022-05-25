Empress Of – Save Me

Lorely Rodriguez aka Empress Of announces her EP Save Me due June 24th. The 5-track EP was written over the course of 2021 and showcases Lorely in transition from her third album I’m Your Empress Of, released in 2020, onward to a self-released project with her strongest voice yet. On the EP, many of the songs reflect on the end of a relationship without wallowing in regret. Lorely pulls inspiration from Cocteau Twins, Björk and Robyn in the same breath, continuing to display her ability to cross various genres and styles with ease. Along with the announcement of Save Me, Lorely shares the single “Dance For You,” which arrives accompanied by visuals directed by Alexis Gómez.

Speaking about the meaning behind “Dance For You,” Lorely says: “I love the lyrics on this song. I made this in Minneapolis with BJ Burton. It was freezing outside. I was in a cave-like studio in the snow literally dancing as I wrote this. ‘Surrender to me like this’ is a touching lyric for me because I’m not hurt over this person anymore. I’ve come out the other side.”

Upcoming Live Dates

5/27 – Buena Vista Lake, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Festival

6/18 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Mag Festival

8/6 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Land

