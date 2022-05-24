Zora – All Around the World

Minneapolis-based trans artist, producer, singer, and rapper ZORA (she/her) recently announced her remarkable, entirely self-produced debut album, Z1. The album will be releasing on June 17th via Queer, indie record label Get Better Records in celebration of both Pride and Black Music Month, and today she shares another incredible track.

The 22-year-old artist shares the electric “All Around The World!” today.

“All Around The World” is a pop anthem, made specifically for trans people. ZORA explains that she wanted to write a song “that we could dance to, rejoice in, and just celebrate being us. With today’s climate, there are so many times that we only hear about trans people when we’re dying or at risk somehow, and I wanted to create a song to remind us just how powerful we are, and to remind the masses that we’re not going anywhere.”

