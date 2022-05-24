Wallice – Funeral

LA-based musician Wallice shares another brilliant video for her latest single “Funeral.” The song is from her new 90s American Superstar EP via Dirty Hit where Wallice envisions herself as a fictional celebrity idol, charting her own rise and fall across five tracks.

She tells us “The video for “Funeral” was really important to me. It’s my favorite song that I’ve made so far. I pictured a concert-like celebration instead of a traditional solemn funeral, sort of taking the heaviness of a funeral and treating it lightly. In my videos I like to incorporate my lyrics in a literal way, but I also try to capture the tone of them as well. This video walks the line between melodramatic and sarcastic in a way that really captures my sense of humor.

The video is also more broadly a symbol for how I’m evolving as an artist– the “death” of cowgirl Wallice is meant to mark the end of that era and the beginning of the next.”

