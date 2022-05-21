Madhuri Dixit – Tu Hai Mera

One of India’s most accomplished and influential female actresses of all time, Madhuri Dixit, released her second single titled “Tu Hai Mera,” this past weekend on her birthday May 15th.

A pop song at its core, “Tu Hai Mera” is a love letter to her fans thanking them for all their encouragement over the years. “My fans are a huge part of my journey and their support means everything to me. They are my biggest strength” Madhuri says.

Co-written by Madhuri, “Tu Hai Mera” brings together years of artistry while seamlessly creating an amalgamation of different cultures: English, Hindi and Punjabi. A song dedicated to her loyal fans, with lyrics assuring them they’ll always be together, “Tu Hai Mera” opens up with a sampling from the Punjabi Folk song “Laung Gawacha.” While Madhuri sings the song predominately in English, she still stays true to her roots by starting each chorus with “Tu Hai Mera,” which in Hindi means “you and me, you are mine.”

