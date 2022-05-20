Doe Paoro – Phases

Doe Paoro

Today, acclaimed musician Doe Paoro (born Sonia Kreitzer) shares “Phases” the newest offering from her upcoming EP, Divine Surrendering, out June 10.

Paoro expands, “‘Phases’ was born from a poem I wrote years ago with the line, ‘Tiny moon, show me how to be graceful with my phases.’ I am a bit obsessed with the moon and always have been. This tender grandmother in the sky that has felt like a friend throughout some of my loneliest moments. This song specifically, and really the whole EP, is me trying to embrace impermanence.”

#doepaoro

 

