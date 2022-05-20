Doe Paoro – Phases

Today, acclaimed musician Doe Paoro (born Sonia Kreitzer) shares “Phases” the newest offering from her upcoming EP, Divine Surrendering, out June 10.

Paoro expands, “‘Phases’ was born from a poem I wrote years ago with the line, ‘Tiny moon, show me how to be graceful with my phases.’ I am a bit obsessed with the moon and always have been. This tender grandmother in the sky that has felt like a friend throughout some of my loneliest moments. This song specifically, and really the whole EP, is me trying to embrace impermanence.”

#doepaoro