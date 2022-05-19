S.G. Goodman – Teeth Marks & Headline Tour

Indie rocker S.G. Goodman announces new September headline tour dates in support of her new album Teeth Marks, set for release June 3 via Verve Forecast. In addition to the new dates, Goodman releases a new live performance video for her single “All My Love Is Coming Back To Me,” a power-pop single that was released earlier this year.

Recently on tour opening for Son Volt and Jason Isbell, Goodman will continue touring across the US, with headline dates including June 7 at New York’s Mercury Lounge. She is also performing at KCRW’s School Night on May 24 at The Sun Rose in Los Angeles, CA. She then tours with John Moreland throughout August, before continuing her headline tour with dates in Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Boston and more.

Mining garage rock, Appalachian folk and post-punk influence, Goodman’s sophomore album Teeth Marks finds her stirring vocals and emotionally astute songwriting draped in a sonic patchwork of southern indie rock. Exploring her embodied trauma of coming out as gay to her Southern Baptist rural community, and the homophobic prejudice and ostracization, that has continued to follow her to this day.

She explores how this kind of trauma will log-jam in the body, alongside examining the opioid crisis, queer dating and unrequited love. Across all 11 tracks the central concept of the indelible mark that love leaves behind, is present. From lovingly confronting a self-destructive alcoholic friend, to confronting herself in the face of unrequited love. A landmark release from one of the most impassioned and idiosyncratic voices of this generation, it will cement her as one of the most exciting acts emerging from the South in many years.

TOUR DATES

May 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Sun Rose

Jun 4 – Nashville, TN – Third Man Records

Jun 7 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

Jun 10 – Stockholm, SE – Stockholm Americana

Jun 11 – Copenhagen, DK – Copenhagen Americana

Jun 12 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Americana

June 19 – Manchester , Yes Manchester w/ Darlingside

June 20 – London, Union Chapel w/ Darlingside

July 2 – Berwyn, IL Fitzgerald’s American Music Festival

July 17 – Somerset, KY, Master Musicians Festival

Aug 11 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewing ^

Aug 13 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole ^

Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum ^

Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom ^

Aug 17 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall ^

Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent ^

Aug 20 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge ^

Aug 21 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

Aug 22 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

Aug 24 – Bozeman, MT – Live from the Divide ^

Aug 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room ^

Aug 27 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird ^

Aug 28 – Fort Collins, CO – The Armory ^

Aug 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu’s Downstairs ^

Sep 4 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival

Sep 9-10 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots

Sep 20 – Asheville, NC – American Vinyl Co

Sep 21 – Raleigh, NC – Cats Cradle

Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brendas

Sep 24 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

Sep 25 – Freehold, NJ – Concerts in the Studio

Sep 28 – Boston, MA – 939 Cafe

Oct 2 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

Oct 4 – Chicago, IL – Schuba’s

Oct 5 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

Oct 7 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway

^ w/ John Moreland

