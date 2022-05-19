Purity Ring – Neverend and 2022 Tour

Purity Ring have dropped another new song from their forthcoming graves EP out June 3rd, the first official release via the band’s own label The Fellowship. They begin their 2022 tour in May.

Tour Dates

5/25 – 5/30 – Bakersfield,CA – Lightning in a Bottle

6/1 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre*

6/2 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

6/3-6/4 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

6/5 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

6/7 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

6/8 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

6/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

6/11 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

6/12 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre

6/13 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

6/14 – St.Louis, MO – Red Flag

6/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

6/17 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

6/18 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre*

6/19 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall*

6/20 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre*

6/21 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Corona*

6/22 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live*

6/24 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall*

6/25 – New York, NY – Webster Hall*

6/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

6/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

6/29-6/30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

7/1 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz*

7/2 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte*

7/3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel*

7/5 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works*

7/6 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre*

7/8 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live*

7/9 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live*

7/10 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor*

7/12 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City*

7/13 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater*

7/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

7/15 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

7/16 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory*

7/17 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom*

7/19 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre*

7/20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

7/21 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park*

7/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park*

7/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*

7/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater*

* w/ EKKSTACY

#purityring