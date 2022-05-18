Moxyblossom – Tin Can on a String

Today, Moxyblossom, the songwriting duo of Evelyn Cormier and Jacob Snider, have released their second single for Dangerbird Records Microdose Series, “Tin Can on a String”.

On the single, Snider explains – “Tin Can On A String might be our most intimate song. The melody and piano are like a music box, inviting and strange. The song is about metamorphosis, and the haunting feeling of not being able to recognize yourself. We took inspiration from a car accident Jacob was in, and in the aftermath someone’s voice on the phone sounded incredibly far away, like a tin can on a string. It’s a metaphor that we both resonated with, and built the rest of the song around it.”

