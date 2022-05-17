Ravyn Lenae – Xtasy

Ahead of the official release of her debut album, Hypnos, due this Friday via Atlantic Records, Chicago-born Ravyn Lenae shares a final taste of the project with “Xtasy.” The new song arrives alongside animated artwork co-directed by London-based visual artist Zongbo Jiang.

Speaking about the project, Ravyn shares, “When you listen to the music, I hope you have a better understanding of me and even catch a better understanding of yourself… As artists, we make music as a pathway to help other people understand certain aspects of their lives. I’ve gone through the tunnels and seen the light on the other side. I’m finding my way. I’m clearer on who I am and my power through music and lyricism. I’m pouring more into me, friendships, family, and music. Through all of that, I’m fulfilled.”

In support of the forthcoming project’s release, Ravyn Lenae will also embark on her headlining North American and EU/UK tour dates kicking off later this month.

North America

05/26 Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

05/28 – Berkley, CA @ Cornerstone

05/29 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

06/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura

06/03 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

06/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

06/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park

06/10 – Boston, MA @ BMH

06/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

UK/EU

06/14 – Manchester, England @ Band on the Wall

06/15 – London, England @ Islington Assembly Hall

06/18 – Paris, France @ Badaboum

06/19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

06/20 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain

#RavynLenae