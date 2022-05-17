Mimi Webb 2022 North American Headline Tour

This fall, UK pop singer and songwriter Mimi Webb will embark on her first-ever full-scale headline tour across North America. After completing a US run opening for Tate McCrae this past Spring, Mimi’s solo tour kicks off on September 22 in Vancouver, BC at Fortune Sound Club. She will be visiting major US markets coast-to-coast for five weeks, and it will conclude on October 13 in Washington, DC at Union Stage.

Her recent single “House On Fire” shows no signs of stopping or slowing down.

TOUR DATES

9/22 Vancouver, BC Fortune Sound Club

9/23 Seattle, WA Neumos

9/24 Portland, OR Mission Theater

9/26 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop

9/28 West Hollywood, CA The Roxy

9/30 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

10/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

10/4 Chicago, IL Subterranean

10/5 Detroit, MI El Club

10/6 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

10/8 Montreal, QC Théâtre Fairmount

10/10 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

10/11 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

10/13 Washington, DC Union Stage

