Ian Sweet – Fight

IAN SWEET (the project of LA artist Jilian Medford) presents a new single/video, “FIGHT,” today via Polyvinyl.

It’s her second standalone release following “f*ckthat” and her critically acclaimed album Show Me How You Disappear, and precedes her North American and EU/UK tour.

Medford elaborates on the track: “Spending everyday with someone, doing everything together, not knowing if the world was going to end. Leaning on someone with such heaviness, putting our entire weight and being onto each other because it’s all we had. The song plays into both the monotony of the relationship and the catastrophe that I went through after it ended. I felt so content in the relationship but then my entire world fell apart when it ended and I didn’t know how to pick myself back up and move forward.”

IAN SWEET TOUR DATES

Wed. May 18 – Tilburg, NL @ Skatecafe

Thu. May 19 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

Fri. May 20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

Sun. May 22 – Manchester, UK @ YES

Mon. May 23 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

Wed. May 25 – Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar Club

Thu. May 26 – London, UK @ The Grace

Sat. May 28 – Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

Sun. May 29 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

Tue. May 31 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

Fri. Jul. 22 – 24 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

Wed. Jul. 27 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

Thu. Jul. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

Fri. Jul. 29 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

Sun. Jul. 31 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

Mon. Aug. 1 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

Tue. Aug. 2 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G #

Thu. Aug. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

Fri. Aug. 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

Sat. Aug. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

Mon. Aug. 8 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

Tue. Aug. 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

Thu. Aug. 11 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

Fri. Aug. 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

Sun. Aug. 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar#

#=w/ Bnny

