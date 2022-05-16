Automatic – Skyscraper

Automatic – the trio of Izzy Glaudini (synths, lead vocals), Lola Dompé (drums, vocals) and Halle Saxon-Gaines (bass) – release “Skyscraper” off their new album Excess.

Automatic’s second album for Stones Throw, Excess, rides the imaginary edge where the ‘70s underground met the corporate culture of the ‘80s; or, as the band puts it, “That fleeting moment when what was once cool quickly turned and became mainstream all for the sake of consumerism.”

“Skyscraper” imagines a Patrick Bateman type — the kind of sociopath who excels in C-suites and complains about affordable housing going up in his neighborhood. Halle explains, “It’s about spending your life making money and then spending it to fill the void created by said job.” Lola adds: “Kind of like going to LA to live your dreams.”

Automatic Tour Dates:

US (with Tame Impala)

May 24 : Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 26 : Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Festival Stage

UK & EUROPE

May 28: UK, London – Wide Awake

May 29: UK, Manchester – Yes

May 30: UK, Leeds – Headrow House

May 31: UK, Brighton – Green Door Store

Jun 01: FR, Lille – L’Aéronef

Jun 02: FR, Paris – L’international

Jun 03: FR, Angers – Levitation

Jun 04: ES, Barcelona – Primavera

Jun 05: ES, Barcelona – Primavera

Jun 08: IT, Ravenna – Beaches Brew

Jun 09: CH, Neuchatel – Festineuch

Jun 10: CH, Aarau – Kiff (with Choir Boy & Soft Kill)

Jun 11: DE, Mannheim – Maifeld Derbi

Jun 12: NL, Hilvarenbeek – Best Kept Secret

Jun 13: NL, Amsterdam – Bitterzoet

Jun 14: NL, Nijmegen – Merleyn

Jun 15: DE, Berlin – UFO Sound Studios

Jun 16: DE, Koln – Bumann & Sohn

Jun 17: BE, Charlerois – Fete De La Musique

Jun 18: NL, Den Haag – Grauzone

US (with Osees)

Sep 05: San Francisco, CA – Chapel

Sep 06: San Francisco, CA – Chapel

Sep 07: San Francisco, CA- Chapel

Sep 09: Portland, OR – Roseland

Sep 10: Seattle, WA – Neumos

Sep 11: Seattle, WA – Neumos

#Automatic_band