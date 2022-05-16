Automatic – Skyscraper

Automatic – the trio of Izzy Glaudini (synths, lead vocals), Lola Dompé (drums, vocals) and Halle Saxon-Gaines (bass) – release “Skyscraper” off their new album Excess.
Automatic’s second album for Stones Throw, Excess, rides the imaginary edge where the ‘70s underground met the corporate culture of the ‘80s; or, as the band puts it, “That fleeting moment when what was once cool quickly turned and became mainstream all for the sake of consumerism.”
“Skyscraper” imagines a Patrick Bateman type — the kind of sociopath who excels in C-suites and complains about affordable housing going up in his neighborhood. Halle explains, “It’s about spending your life making money and then spending it to fill the void created by said job.” Lola adds: “Kind of like going to LA to live your dreams.”
Automatic Tour Dates:
US (with Tame Impala)
May 24 : Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
May 26 : Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Festival Stage
UK & EUROPE
May 28: UK, London – Wide Awake
May 29: UK, Manchester – Yes
May 30: UK, Leeds – Headrow House
May 31: UK, Brighton – Green Door Store
Jun 01: FR, Lille – L’Aéronef
Jun 02: FR, Paris – L’international
Jun 03: FR, Angers – Levitation
Jun 04: ES, Barcelona – Primavera
Jun 05: ES, Barcelona – Primavera
Jun 08: IT, Ravenna – Beaches Brew
Jun 09: CH, Neuchatel – Festineuch
Jun 10: CH, Aarau – Kiff (with Choir Boy & Soft Kill)
Jun 11: DE, Mannheim – Maifeld Derbi
Jun 12: NL, Hilvarenbeek – Best Kept Secret
Jun 13: NL, Amsterdam – Bitterzoet
Jun 14: NL, Nijmegen – Merleyn
Jun 15: DE, Berlin – UFO Sound Studios
Jun 16: DE, Koln – Bumann & Sohn
Jun 17: BE, Charlerois – Fete De La Musique
Jun 18: NL, Den Haag – Grauzone
US (with Osees)
Sep 05: San Francisco, CA – Chapel
Sep 06: San Francisco, CA – Chapel
Sep 07: San Francisco, CA- Chapel
Sep 09: Portland, OR – Roseland
Sep 10: Seattle, WA – Neumos
Sep 11: Seattle, WA – Neumos
#Automatic_band
