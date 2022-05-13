Allison Ponthier – Hardcore

Allison Ponthier‘s new EP, Shaking Hands with Elvis, will be released on June 10 via Interscope Records. The EP includes “Hardcore,” a brand-new song which Ponthier shared today.

The song, which was produced by GRAMMY® winner Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend). In the animated video, a puppet resembling Ponthier performs “Hardcore,” accompanying herself on acoustic guitar as she sits at home alone – with a birthday banner overhead and a piñata hanging from the ceiling. The video was animated by Mero Estudio.

“The idea for ‘Hardcore’ came from the sentiment that while being tough can be admirable, there is a ruthlessness to letting yourself be emotional and vulnerable, too,” says Allison Ponthier. “The line ‘it’s hard being hardcore’ floated around in my head for months, so when Ariel, Nick Long, and I got together to write, the idea of having that lyric against Ariel’s ability to create the most warm and sentimental sounds was super exciting. Working with Ariel was amazing, especially since around that time I was constantly listening to Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride. And Nick has written some of my favorite songs of all time.”

Allison Ponthier – Tour Dates

5/17 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Orlando*

5/18 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live*

5/20 New Orleans, LA Fillmore New Orleans*

5/21 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater* SOLD OUT

5/22 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

5/24 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston*

5/25 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom*

5/29 Napa, CA BottleRock Napa Valley 2022*

6/11 Los Angeles, CA P LA PRIDE IN THE PARK

6/14 Brooklyn, NY Baby’s All Right

6/16 Los Angeles, CA Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

*Bleachers support

#Allisonponthier