Girl In Red – hornylovesickness

unleashed her groundbreaking debut album if i can make it go quiet into the world. The album made waves globally with critics and fans relishing in Ulven’s honesty and raw emotional intelligence.

Now girl in red has teamed up with fellow creative Hunter Schafer who is making her directorial debut with the new music video from album favorite “hornylovesickmess.”

Ulven tells us: “‘hornylovesickmess’ is one of my favorites off the album. Being able to make a video with Hunter for the album’s anniversary was so cool. We had so many ideas after the first time we hung out and it was cool to be with another creative in that way. it was also fun to be on set with her and get her vibe as a director.”

