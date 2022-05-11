Kailee Morgue – Loser

Rising indie-alt-pop ingénue Kailee Morgue has today released her latest single “Loser” plus the accompanying music video (via Thriller Records).

Speaking on today’s release, Kailee shared:

“‘Loser’ was inspired by my dad calling all my boyfriends in high-school losers and lowlifes. It used to feel like the worst insult coming from him and I was so scared of doing nothing with my life or failing at music. I wrote this song as kind of a well f*ck it, I’m a loser then.”

