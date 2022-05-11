Gogo Morrow – In The Way

Philly-born RnB artist GoGo Morrow makes her debut with her first single, “In The Way,” out today via B.O.E. and Universal Music Canada in partnership with Kenya Barris’ label venture, Khalabo Music/Interscope Records. Accompanying visuals for “In The Way,” directed by the late Sebastian Sdaigui.

On the single, GoGo Morrow said: “I’m so excited to introduce my debut single to the world. Writing this song helped me heal and I hope it does the same for anyone going through a similar situation.”

#GoGoMorrow