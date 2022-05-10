Rachel Bobbitt – More

Nova Scotia-born and Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt announces today that she has signed to Fantasy Records. To celebrate, she shares a remarkable song entitled “More” alongside an accompanying, cinematic visual directed by Justin Singer. Featuring gorgeous and tightly woven layers of vocals, and a warmly arcing electric guitar, “More” is a timely song about “navigating the medical system as a woman whose pain is often disregarded as inevitable,” Bobbitt explains.

