Ezra Furman – Forever In Sunset

Ezra Furman announces her new record, All of Us Flames, out August 26th via ANTI-, and unveils the cathartic lead single, “Forever In Sunset.” Inside the world of All of Us Flames, the end of the patriarchal capitalist empire seems both imminent and inevitable, a turn down a path we can’t see yet but can’t avoid, either. Produced by John Congleton, All of Us Flames unleashes Furman’s songwriting in an open, vivid sound whose boldness heightens the music’s urgency.

“Forever In Sunset” peers past the scorch of the apocalypse into a vision of collective survival, tracing the ways outcast people can make each other real through mutual belief. The synth-streaked rallying call is presented alongside a gorgeous and tender video directed by Noel Paul.

“The biggest influence on the lyrics of this song is a conversation I had with a friend of mine. When Covid was first hitting, she was talking to me a lot about how ready she felt. She was like, ‘people who have been comfortable in life are freaking out right now. But queer people like me have been in crisis before. I grew up poor and my family kicked me out when I was a teenager. My world has already ended plenty of times before, and we queers know what to do: we take care of each other, we help each other out, we have a network of support for the crises we know will hit us from time to time.’

And then she lost her job and ended up moving in with me and my family for like three months. And she was right, we were okay and we were taking care of each other.

That influenced a lot of what the whole record is about. But ‘Forever in Sunset’ is specifically a woman who’s been through some shit speaking to a new lover who is becoming attached to them, trying to warn the lover about how she is trouble, about how she has been through crises and they will come again. And that’s just how she lives, never settled, never safe, but also never defeated/finished – “forever in sunset.”

Sometimes it feels like crisis is hitting more and more of the general population. They think the world is ending. But people who have been through a personal apocalypse or two have something to teach them. The world doesn’t end, shit just happens and if we don’t die we have to take care of each other.”

– Ezra Furman on “Forever In Sunset”

Ezra Furman Tour Dates

Thu. May 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

Sat. May 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

Mon. May 23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

Tue. May 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

Wed. May 25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

Thu. May 26 – Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective *

Sat. May 28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Mon. May 30 – Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp *

Tue. May 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Wed. Jun. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Thu. Jun. 9 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom (Ezra Solo)

Thu. Jul. 21 – Valencia, ES @ Diversity Festival

Sun. Jul. 24 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

Sun. Aug. 14 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

Tues. Aug. 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena ^

Wed. Aug. 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

Thu. Aug. 18 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

Tues. Aug 23 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh International Festival

Mon. Sep. 12 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa !

Tue. Sep. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rec Room !

Wed. Sep. 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch !

Thu. Sep. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s !

Fri. Sep. 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar !

Sun. Sep. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts !

Mon. Sep. 19 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom !

Tue. Sep. 20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair !

Wed. Sep. 21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall !

Thu. Sep. 22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

Mon. Oct. 31 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

Tue. Nov. 1 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

Wed. Nov. 2 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

Thu. Nov. 3 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Sat. Nov. 5 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

Sun. Nov. 6 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaaal Kreutzberg

Mon. Nov. 7 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

Tue. Nov. 8 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien

Wed. Nov. 9 – Graz, AT @ Dom Im Berg

Sat. Nov. 12 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son

Sun. Nov. 13 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

Mon. Nov. 14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

Wed. Nov. 16 – Brighton, UK @ St Georges Church

Thu. Nov. 17 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Sat. Nov. 19 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

Mon. Nov. 21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

* w/ Grace Cummings

^ w/ Jack White

! w/ Art Moore

