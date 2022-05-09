SRSQ – Saved For Summer

Ever Crashing, the second LP by Kennedy Ashlyn aka SRSQ [pronounced ‘seer-skew’], is the summation of a nearly three-year journey of soul searching, songwriting, and self-discovery. Every song hits like a single, heaving with guitar, synth, strings, live drums, and oceans of Ashlyn’s astounding voice, balletic and illuminated. The tracks gleam with detail, often assembled from as many as 100 separate tracks, all of which were written and played solely by Ashlyn – a feat of world-building as daunting as it is devastating.

“‘Saved for Summer’ echoes the yearning to escape a depressive miasma, the desperate desire to stop watching life through a window,” Ashlyn reveals of Ever Crashing’s stunning lead single. “The video takes place in the psychedelic haze of isolation and stagnation, of being suspended in the grasp of a downward spiral, longing for liberation. At its core burns a tepid hope that ‘real’ life remains within reach.”

