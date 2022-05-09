Pale Waves – Lies

Pale Waves have released their brand-new single and video “Lies” alongside the announcement of their upcoming album Unwanted, out August 12 via Dirty Hit.

“‘Lies’ is about someone who built up my trust and destroyed it like a wrecking ball,” says frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie on the inspiration for track. “It caused trust issues for myself, but fortunately for me that person is no longer in my life. Once you do me wrong, you’re gone!”

2022 TOUR DATES

* As main support for 5 Seconds of Summer

May 29 – Neighbourhood Weekender – London, UK

June 11 – Thunderbird Area – Vancouver, Canada *

June 12 – WaMu – Seattle, WA *

June 14 – Concord Pavilion – Concord, CA *

June 16 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA *

June 17 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA *

June 18 – Fivepoint – Irvine, CA *

June 19 – 24 Oxford – Las Vegas, NV

June 20 – Federal Theater – Phoenix, AZ *

June 22 – The Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO *

June 24 – Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX *

June 25 – Music Factory – Irving, TX *

June 26 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX *

June 27 – Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK

June 28 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR *

June 30 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN *

July 01 – Cadence Bank Amphitheater – Atlanta, GA *

July 02 – Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC

July 03 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC *

July 05 – The Anthem – Washington, D.C. *

July 06 – The Skyline Stage – Philadelphia, PA *

July 08 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT *

July 09 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA *

July 10 – PMC Bank Arts Pavilion – Holmdel, NJ *

July 12 – Pier 17 – New York City, NY *

July 13 – Pier 17 – New York City, NY *

July 16 – Community Festival – London, UK

July 18 – Andrew Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH *

July 20 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Canada *

July 21 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI *

July 22 – The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

July 23 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN *

July 24 – Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO *

July 29 – Y-Not Festival – Pikehall, Derbyshire, UK

July 30 – Kendal Calling Festival – Lowther Deer Park, UK

August 13 – Boardmasters Festival – Cornwall, UK

August 26 – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK

August 28 – Reading Festival – Reading, UK

November 25 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

November 26 – O2 Academy – Liverpool, UK

November 27 – Beach Ballroom – Abderdeen, UK

November 28 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, UK

November 30 – O2 Brixton Academy – London, UK

