Jessica Boudreaux – Actor

Portland’s Jessica Boudreaux — known as the creative force behind indie-punk band Summer Cannibals (Tiny Engines, Kill Rock Stars) — has announced her brand new I Think My Heart Loves to Break EP due out June 24. The elegant, percussive compositions and silky noir-pop sheen are a fitting soundtrack to the tumultuous period she spent making the album. Having canceled a year’s worth of touring with Summer Cannibals due to the pandemic, Boudreaux was diagnosed with cancer in November of 2020. As she navigated the following year and a half of treatment and recovery, the very act of finishing the nascent record ultimately became one of healing.

Today she released the first single from the EP, “Actor.”

#Summercannibals