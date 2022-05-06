Mothica ft Au/Ra – Last Cigarette

Los Angeles-based alt-pop singer-songwriter MOTHICA shares “Last Cigarette” via Heavy Heart Records – her imprint with Rise Records/BMG. The track features Antiguan-German singer-songwriter Au/Ra.

“I wrote ‘Last Cigarette’ about someone I met who reminded me of myself in a toxic way,” shares MOTHICA. “We shared a lot of pessimistic tendencies, and it reminded me of trying to quit cigarettes, something that we all know is bad for you, but there’s still this allure to be caught in a negative cycle.”

MOTHICA TOUR DATES

5/28 Arlington, TX So What?! Music Festival

7/12 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

7/13 Tampa, FL MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

7/16 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater

7/17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/19 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

7/23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/24 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 Washington, DC The Anthem

7/27 Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center

7/29 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

7/30 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

8/1 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Outdoors

8/2 Pontiac, MI Crofoot Festival Grounds

8/3 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach

8/5 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

8/6 Bridgeview, IL SeatGeek Stadium

8/7 St Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

8/9 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/10 Salt Lake City, UT The Lot at The Complex

8/12 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine LA Outdoors

8/13 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

8/14 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

8/16 Seattle, WA Marymoor Park

8/17 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

10/8 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

