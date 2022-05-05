Companion – If I Were A Ghost

Colorado duo Companion are getting ready to release their debut album. Today they released a new track, “If I Were A Ghost.”

“Jo and I lost our father when we were 13, and in many ways, we lost our mom too. She was never the same after he passed. And though we felt empathy for her grief, it was hard to navigate adolescence while also growing up with a grieving, broken mother,” explains Sophia. “After a particularly hard day where the empathy wasn’t coming easily, I started writing in an attempt to understand what it would be like to lose the love of your life & father of your children all at once. Thus came ‘If I Were a Ghost’ — a song about trying to work through grief, loneliness, and longing.”

#CompanionBand