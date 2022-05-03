Tove Lo – No One Dies From Love

Tove recalls on making the song, “when you’re with someone for a long time and it ends all of all sudden, it’s like a part of you has died. This person is now a stranger to you. All of the memories are tainted. For the first part of the breakup, you believe you’re not supposed to feel good about anything you had together. What I believe I do best is ‘heartbreak you can dance to.’ The song is that.”

The video for ‘No One Dies From Love’ was filmed on location in Mexico City and was directed by the Brazilian duo Alaska, whom Tove previously collaborated with on the video for “Are U gonna tell her?”

Speaking about the video, Tove reveals, “All the songs on the album are very cinematic, dramatic and grand, so for the visual story I want to attach a character to each song. For No One Dies From Love it’s the classic vulnerable, lonely starlet looking for connection. This mini movie is a different kind of love story.”

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/18 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA*

05/19 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA*

06/09 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY>~

06/11 – Governors Ball Music Festival – New York, NY^^

06/13 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA+

06/14 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD+

06/15 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC+

06/17 – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival – Manchester, TN^^

07/28 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL^^

07/24 – Float Fest – Gonzalez Colonia, TX^^

07/30 – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival – Montreal, CA^^

*Phoebe Ryan supporting +Noga Erez supporting ~BUZZ supporting > Gov Ball After Dark Show ^^Festival Performance

