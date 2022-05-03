Marci – Immaterial Girl

Marci – the project of Montreal-based band TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic – announces her debut self-titled album, out August 5th on Arbutus Records, and shares a new song/video, “Immaterial Girl.”

Produced by her TOPS bandmate David Carriere, the songs comprising Marci are thoughtfully arranged, with plenty of space allowing each element to shine independently. A guileless collection of synth pop songs that brim with unabashed sincerity.

Marci Tour Dates:

Wed. Aug. 10 – London, UK @ Laylow

Sat. Oct. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club

Mon. Oct. 10 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Tue. Oct. 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Thu. Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Fri. Oct. 14 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

Sat. Oct. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

Mon. Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

