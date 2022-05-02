Mackenzie Day – My Psychic Said

Mackenzie Day recently shared her rebellious new single, “My Psychic Said.”

Inspired by a recurring dream and a warning from her psychic, her electrifying release follows the story of a runaway bride who forges her own path. “My Psychic Said” is the lead single from Mackenzie’s upcoming sophomore album, and ushers in a new era of music for the rising songwriter.

Sharing more about the song’s meaning, Mackenzie says “This song is a symbol of my growth and surprising myself. We continue to change throughout our lives and surprise ourselves through our own inner growth. Sometimes what we think will be forever won’t be, but it’s okay to change your mind. It’s okay to change in general; we’re supposed to.”

