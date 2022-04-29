Doe Paoro – Divine Surrendering

Nothing stays still forever, the spirit of nature growing upward towards something greater. Fueled by that understanding, Doe Paoro has spent much of the last year deep in the Costa Rican jungle, exploring ways that music could activate deeper consciousness. Today, the musician, born Sonia Kreitzer, announces her new EP Divine Surrendering, due June 10 – a healing ceremony in EP form – and shares its hauntingly hymnal title-track.

Seeking an escape from the paradoxically congested and isolated existence of life in a big city, Divine Surrendering allows Paoro and the listener to explore healing worlds beyond.

