LP and Nick Leng

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (136)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (110)
- Film of the Month (97)
- Interviews (388)
- Live Photos (747)
- Live Show Reviews (74)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (134)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (105)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (344)
- The Arts Lead Sheet (46)
- Uncategorized (11)
- Unfinished Mail (121)
- Upcoming New releases (68)
- Video of the Month (103)
- Videos (3,290)
- Website of the Month (133)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Jane Inc Is Dance-Pop With Depth
- How Vicky Farewell Chose Herself
- The Death Metal Band Unafraid to Have a Good Time
- Momma: A Modern Band With a Nostalgic Sound
- Hear Joseph Reuben’s Brooding New Songs ‘Lovechaser’ and ‘Gimme Love’
- Rainsford Is Over the ‘Sad Girl’ Era
- Jamie xx Unveils New Single ‘Let’s Do It Again’
- The Interrupters Announce In The Wild, Unveil ‘In the Mirror’
- Maggie Rogers Unveils ‘That’s Where I Am’ From Upcoming Album
- Carolesdaughter is Pop-Punk’s New Mormon Mall-Goth Mastermind
Music Connection
- AES Europe to Host Spring 2022 Convention
- The Immediate Family 'Live From TELEFUNKEN Soundstage'
- California Copyright Conference to Host Trivia Night
- Loyola University Hiring for Popular & Commercial Music Program
- The MLC Seeks Suggestions for Board of Directors and Advisory Committees
- Ilio Hosts Giveaway for International Synthesizer Day
- Bob Dylan and T Bone Burnett Create 'Ionic Originals' Debuting New Technology
- Product Profile: Focusrite Scarlett 3rd Gen Range, Hitmaker Expansion
- Getting The Gig: How To Be A “Working” Musician
- New Music Critique: Don Tocabajo
Music News Underground
- Love Is Enough self release new single 'Burn'
- Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes legendary show released
- Ruby Rogers release debut EP 'Am I Living Now?'
- Classless Act announce debut album Welcome To The Show and release new track 'Time To Bleed'
- Greg Hoy & The Boys 'Jet Black, Get Back!' video premiere
- Danni Nicholls releases new single 'Little Fictions'
- Freddie De Tommaso announces new album of opera arias Il Tenore
- NIN3S ‘The Tunnel’ video premiere
- Singer/songwriter Fritz Michel releases music video for 'Suddenly You Love Me'
- What kind of music does a casino play to get customers interested?
Leave a Reply