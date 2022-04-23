The Arts Lead Sheet #45 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Jobs

Director of Administration and Advocacy (Performing Arts Alliance)

https://www.theperformingartsalliance.org/job-opening/

Marketing & Editorial Director, Country Music (Warner Music Group)

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3024001397/

Opportunities

Denver Startup Week (Submit Your Session) – May 20, 2022

https://www.denverstartupweek.org/articles/607-2022-call-for-proposals-submission-guidelines

Be Part of Denver Public Art Selection Panel

https://denverpublicart.org/for-artists/#opportunities

Events

CMW: Tonesetting: Lay Down the Right Sound – April 29, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://nwcwebinars.com/tonesetting

Strength of A Women Festival & Summit – Atlanta, GA – May 6-8, 2022

https://www.soawfestival.com/