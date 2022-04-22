Muunie – Earth

Speaking about the creation of the “Earth” music video and its thematic meaning, Muunie writes: “Earth begins with Muunie waking up under a tree, symbolizing enlightenment. She is reborn as a more primal, but evolved version of herself. She also carries a large stick on her shoulders, representing her chosen chains. One stone at a time, she begins building a new self-concept. It’s hard work, but she sees her own strength in the process and decides to let go of the stick so she can be free to embrace her own power. She picks the stick back up, carrying it regally, as a staff that represents the power that comes from changing your relationship with your wounds and choosing to grow from them. She then takes her seat on the throne of stones she has built herself – embodying her true self-worth for the first time.”

“Earth is a triumphant declaration that she now knows she contains the internal strength to meet any obstacle and doesn’t need the unhealthy relationships of the past. I wrote this one with my parents in mind, more so than a romantic relationship. Over the last few years, I’ve done a tremendous amount of internal work to let go of the things echoing around my head from my formative years and started to live my life on my own terms. Making music is a huge part of that. It was time to ditch the long-held idea that I didn’t deserve to express myself this way. Earth is this strong plea for us to evolve – to recognize ‘the chains we choose’ and decide to put them down so we can find contentedness and fulfill our potential.”

