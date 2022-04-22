Marion Raw – Lloro

Mexico City and Los Angeles based Marion Raw has dropped new single. “Lloro” is out today via Devil In The Woods Records.

Raw has returned with a song and video truly worthy of the moniker’s adjective. Through stunning Super 8 footage spliced with HD, we see the artist at her most vulnerable, in a song that harkens to both folk Americana and bolero roots. Marion’s unwavering gaze and haunting chorus throughout invite the viewer to be with what it is to be truly undone, to have nothing left to give but tears. This achey video—co-directed and edited by the artist herself—harken to times long gone by and never to be recovered, in both sound and style. She shares, “‘Lloro’ is an anthem that admits defeat. Depicting the seductions we exchange with a lover when moving into proverbial castles in the sky, only to fall from the highest heaven to our own demise. (Drunk on love and high on the elixir that is fantasy) When we hit the ground there is nothing left to do but cry.

