La Femme – Tu T’en Lasses

Tomorrow, the Parisian psyche-pop band La Femme will release their Record Store Day Exclusive Vinyl edition of Paradigmes : suppléments, the deluxe edition of their critically-acclaimed third album, Paradigmes which was originally released in April of 2021. You can purchase the record store day exclusive vinyl edition of Paradigmes : supplements

Along with their Record Store Day Exclusive Vinyl release of Paradigmes : suppléments, La Femme has also released the video for “Tu T’en Lasses.”

La Femme is currently on tour and will kick off their North American leg of dates on June 3, 2022 in Washington DC with additional stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more… a full list of La Femme’s North American tour dates can be found below:

06/03/22 – Washington DC – The Black Cat

06/04/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry At The Fillmore Philadelphia

06/05/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

06/07/22 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

06/09/22 – Quebec, QC – Impérial Bell

06/10/22 – Montreal, QC – Les Francos de Montréal

06/11/22 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

06/14/22 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

06/15/22 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

06/18/22 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

06/19/22 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

06/20/22 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

06/22/22 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

06/24/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

06/25/22 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

09/19/22 – Amsterdam – Paradiso

