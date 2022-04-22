070Shake – You Can’t Kill Me

070 Shake returns to announce her highly-anticipated sophomore album YOU CAN’T KILL ME via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings. The new project’s announcement is coupled with the lead single “Skin and Bones” produced by Dave Hamelin and mixed and mastered by Mike Dean. “Skin and Bones” arrives with surreal Noah Lee-directed visuals shot on location in Los Angeles.

In addition to the release of her new single, a limited quantity of exclusive “YCKM” & “Skin and Bones” merchandise is now officially available for pre-order in 070 Shake’s online store.

Upcoming Live Dates

5/7 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

5/8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

5/12 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

5/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

5/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

5/17 – Toronto, ON @ History

5/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

5/20 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

5/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club [SOLD OUT]

5/25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

5/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

5/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/29 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

6/1 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

6/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom Lounge [SOLD OUT]

6/4 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

6/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

6/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre [SOLD OUT]

6/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre [SOLD OUT]

