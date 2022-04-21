Thao – Ambition

Thao (formerly of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down) has released her single “Ambition.”

The single is taken off the 7” Thao released around her 2021 tour. She shares, “‘Ambition’ is the first of a new batch. We play it in the set on tour and I love to see and hear it change a bit each night. I don’t know where it will reside in the future. I am happy for it to be out in the world now, as I aim to be more precious about evolving with songs and less precious about sharing them.”

Tour Dates:

04/28 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial #

04/29 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre #

04/30 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

05/02 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s #

05/04 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up #

05/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

05/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

05/07 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

# w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout, Quinn Christopherson

