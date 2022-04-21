Sigrid, Bring Me The Horizon – Bad Life

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- The Death Metal Band Unafraid to Have a Good Time
- Momma: A Modern Band With a Nostalgic Sound
- Hear Joseph Reuben’s Brooding New Songs ‘Lovechaser’ and ‘Gimme Love’
- Rainsford Is Over the ‘Sad Girl’ Era
- Jamie xx Unveils New Single ‘Let’s Do It Again’
- The Interrupters Announce In The Wild, Unveil ‘In the Mirror’
- Maggie Rogers Unveils ‘That’s Where I Am’ From Upcoming Album
- Carolesdaughter is Pop-Punk’s New Mormon Mall-Goth Mastermind
- Horsegirl Release Latest Single ‘World of Pots and Pans’
- The Smile, Thom Yorke Release New Music In Peaky Blinders
Music Connection
- New Venue Timberhawk Hall Opens in Nashville
- Apple Music Launches DJ Mixes in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos
- Record Store Day at the Grammy Museum - Larry Jaffee, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo
- Friendship Sign with Merge Records
- Eventide Announces Todd Rundgren-Inspired Remix Contest
- Audio-Technica Celebrates 60 Years of Analog Audio
- TikTok's 5Star Sign to Motown Records
- PreSonus Launches Eris E5 BT Monitors
- Mary J. Blige Announces Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit
- Record Store Day Celebrates 15 Years
Music News Underground
- Singer/songwriter Fritz Michel releases music video for 'Suddenly You Love Me'
- What kind of music does a casino play to get customers interested?
- New report outlines plan to harness the power of music to transform health, wellbeing and communities
- Bear Witness release new single & video for 'Thorn In My Side'
- World Heart Beat and JJJA present ‘Together We Go Forward’ jazz concert
- Fortnightly Finds: Bringing fresh faces to your playlist
- Eirewave, new Ad free pop rock radio station launches in Glasgow & Belfast
- Hyro The Hero joins Slipknot’s Corey Taylor for an updated version of 'Kids Against The Monsters'
- Gismart partners with global streaming platform Tidal
- The Kills announce double album reissue of No Wow including new mix
