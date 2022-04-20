Florence + The Machine – Free

Florence + the Machine unveil a new single, “Free,” today with a video starring acclaimed actor Bill Nighy as Florence’s anxiety and directed by Autumn de Wilde.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE

April 29                                                Los Angeles Theatre                                  Los Angeles, CA

May 6                                        Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center                          New York, NY

September 2                                           Place Bell                                             Montreal, QC*

September 3                                        Budweiser Stage                                          Toronto, ON*

September 7                     Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island                    Chicago, IL†

September 8                                    Xcel Energy Center                                       St. Paul, MN†

September 10                                   Pine Knob Music Theatre                                  Clarkson, MI†

September 12                                   Capital One Area                                 Washington, D.C.†

September 14                                    TD Garden                                               Boston, MA†

September 16                             Madison Square Garden                                New York, NY†

September 20                                      Ascend Amphitheater                                    Nashville, TN‡

September 21                                  Ameris Bank Amphitheatre                             Alpharetta, GA‡

September 23                                    Amway Center                                            Orlando, FL‡

September 24                                               FTX Arena                                                 Miami, FL‡

September 27                                            Moody Center                                              Austin, TX§

September 28                         The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory                            Irving, TX§

October 1                                                     Ball Arena                                                  Denver, CO

October 4                                                   Rogers Arena                                      Vancouver, BC**

October 6                                   Climate Pledge Arena                                     Seattle, WA††

October 7                                        Theater of the Clouds                                    Portland, OR**

October 9                                           Shoreline Amphitheatre                      Mountain View, CA††

October 12                           Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre                San Diego, CA††

October 14                                              Hollywood Bowl                                    Los Angeles, CA

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

  • with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg

#Florenceandthemachine

April 20th, 2022