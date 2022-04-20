Florence + The Machine – Free

Florence + the Machine unveil a new single, “Free,” today with a video starring acclaimed actor Bill Nighy as Florence’s anxiety and directed by Autumn de Wilde.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE

April 29 Los Angeles Theatre Los Angeles, CA

May 6 Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center New York, NY

September 2 Place Bell Montreal, QC*

September 3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON*

September 7 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL†

September 8 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN†

September 10 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI†

September 12 Capital One Area Washington, D.C.†

September 14 TD Garden Boston, MA†

September 16 Madison Square Garden New York, NY†

September 20 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN‡

September 21 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA‡

September 23 Amway Center Orlando, FL‡

September 24 FTX Arena Miami, FL‡

September 27 Moody Center Austin, TX§

September 28 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX§

October 1 Ball Arena Denver, CO

October 4 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC**

October 6 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA††

October 7 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR**

October 9 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA††

October 12 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA††

October 14 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg

