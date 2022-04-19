Lindsay Clark – Roses In the Sky

Today Lindsay Clark is sharing the lead single/video “Roses in the Sky” and announcing a new LP titled Carpe Noctem. Carpe Noctem is due out on June 24th via Audiosport Records.

Lindsay shared some words behind the meaning of the single “I wrote the song spontaneously one spring at a friends house in West Marin, California between tour dates. It’s a song about the purity and sacredness of desire. I was thinking about someone I loved but that wasn’t really reciprocal in the way I wanted, and about the beauty of desire itself – whether for a person, a dream or something else. Sometimes we’re expected not to desire too much or too deeply, but I think longing can be beautiful for its own sake. It was spring and the song moves through all this pastoral imagery that is quintessential to California spring.”

